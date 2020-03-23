Transcript for New images in Spain show patients on hospital floors

Britain's prime minister addressing the British people just moments ago. And harrowing images from inside hospitals in Spain. Here's Ian Pannell. Reporter: Tonight, disturbing new images posted across social media in Spain showing patients on the floor of an overwhelmed hospital. Victims heard coughing, some gasping for air, others apparently hooked up to oxygen tanks. Doctors unable to keep up. Spain suffering over 460 deaths in the past 24 hours. And in Italy, another staggering day. Over 500 deaths. My hospital, which is usually around 550 beds, now is dedicated that 90% of these beds to these people to patients with this disease. Reporter: Perhaps some light at the end of the tunnel for Italy. The percentage for total new infections rose 8%. Single digits for the first time since the lockdown began two weeks ago. But the world health organization warning the pandemic is rapidly accelerating. It took 67 days from the initial reported infection to reach the first 100,000 cases. 11 days for the second 100,000. And just four days for the third 100,000. Here in Britain P.M. Johnson addressed the nation tonight saying all people should stay home from now on. Gatherings of two or more people not permitted. The uk death toll has soared by almost 50 in the last day, the rate of increase now mirroring exactly what happened in Italy two weeks ago. With this haunting warning to the nation from one British patient. Please, none of you, take any chances. I mean it, because if it gets really bad, then you are going to end up here. Reporter: We're seeing the toughest measures in Britain since wartime. All nonessential stores closed, no meeting friends, you can only exercise once a day. But some positive news out of Germany, we know that chancellor Angela Merkel has tested negative for covid-19. But elsewhere, things are not looking good. Thank you.

