Transcript for Intelligence, 2 associates captured after ISIS terrorist leader killed

headline tonight. New reporting this evening on the daring U.S. Raid in Syria that took down ISIS head al-baghdadi. Responsible for a ruthless campaign of torture and beheadings, including Americans. Tonight, new details. And there's also news tonight, another key figure is dead. Here's Martha Raddatz. Reporter: Tonight, inside the final moments of the world's most wanted terrorist, Abu Bakr al-baghdadi's north Syrian compound. Reduced to rubble by bombs and hellfire missiles. And tonight, word of a separate operation, an air strike taking out the ISIS spokesman. The president today celebrating the death of the founder of the islamic state. He was a sick and depraved man. And now he's dead. Reporter: 5:00 P.M. Saturday night, on orders from the commander in chief, eight chinook helicopters flying fast and low from kurdish-controlled Iraq arrive at al-baghdadi's secret hideout in Syria. Taking on and returning fire. Once on the ground, the special operations forces blasting through a wall. The front door booby-trapped. Inside, they discover their target, al-baghdadi, fleeing with three children into a tunnel. A military k9 and commandos in pursuit. He died after running into a dead-end tunnel, whimpering and crying and screaming all the way. He died like a dog. He died like a coward. Reporter: Al-baghdadi detonating a suicide vest. The call coming in to the situation room at 7:15 P.M. "100% confidence. Jackpot. Over." The thug who tried so hard to intimidate others spent his last moments in utter fear. Reporter: Before the raid began, the U.S. Obtaining key information from one of Al baghdadi's wives, and a courier, leading to the terrorist. And tonight, we're learning that two men, associates of al-baghdadi, were captured. Now in U.S. Custody. Among the victims of al-baghdadi's gruesome campaign of terror, four Americans captured in Syria. James Foley, Steven sotloff, Peter kassig, and Kayla Mueller, who he repeatedly raped. The mission, named in her honor. Those men and women that put their lives on the line, we owe them our sincere thanks. Martha with us live from Washington tonight. I know your sources are telling you that this raid needed to be moved up because of the president's order to withdraw U.S. Troops from Syria? Reporter: That's right. The raid had been in the works for weeks. But a senior U.S. Official telling us tonight that because of the withdrawal of U.S. Troops, it had to be done now. And our kurdish partners were key players in the success of this operation. David? Martha, thank you. And one more note tonight about that raid on al-baghdadi's

