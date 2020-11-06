Transcript for Investigation into racial disparity, over-policing of black people

We turn this evening to an ABC news investigation with our ABC stations some eye opening numbers when it comes to the arrests of African Americans across this country. What the number show here's our Chief Justice correspondent Pierre Thomas now. Kill Carter was on his way home from church with his white grandmother when police pulled him over. But I haven't ran out he says the next thing he knew guns were drawn and he was ordered out of the car. As angry. I was in their midst. I was terrified my grandma there. Randolph. I don't know that I am. The keel was handcuffed and detained and put in the back of a squad car. When he was finally released police simply said this was a misunderstanding. No apologies. In the suburb of Milwaukee were Kiel was detained blacks are only 5% of the population. But accounted for 62%. Of arrests made in 2018. A rate 29 times higher than white arrests and kills in town are reflective of a broad pattern revealed in an ABC news investigation. With our own stations. In 800 jurisdictions black people were arrested at a rate five times higher than white people in 2018. When accounting for the racial makeup of the cities and counties those police served. In tune in fifty of those localities blacks were ten times more likely to be arrested than their white counterparts. We have to deal with the old Serb police saying a low income African American. Communities and our country it is paper gave their problem. And David were saying the same type of pattern in Minneapolis where mr. Floyd was killed. Only 19% of the population there is black but African Americans were a stunning 63%. Of those arrested in 2018. David Howard here thanks to you tonight in Pierre will have much more the faces the families behind these numbers. That's coming up tonight on Nightline.

