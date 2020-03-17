Transcript for Italy's death toll tops 2,500

We've all seen the images from Italy. Hospitals overwhelmed. More than 30e 300 deaths could the U.S. See what they've seen there? Here's James Longman from London. Reporter: Tonight, 345 more people dead in Italy in the last 24 hours. The total now over 2,500. The health system buckling under the onslaught. Patients contained, although the virus is not. Families on lockdown. The dead are buried without them. Tonight, one glimmer of hope. Cases in Italy's original red zone down slightly. But back in American, concern over what's playing out in Italy. And they have more doctors and hospital beds per person than in the U.S. David, with America's top expert on infectious disease, Anthony Fauci. Doctor, can you assure the American people that what they've witnessed in those images from Italy, and from those hospitals, won't happen here? You know, David, I'm always trying to be as cold and honest, I don't want to scare anybody. There's no guarantee of anything. Reporter: That's why Fauci says Americans have to limit their exposure and public activities to slow down the virus. So it doesn't hit with the same speed as Italy. And so U.S. Hospitals can keep up with demand for emergency care. Dr. Fauci and other health experts are now studying the timing seen in China and Italy. To help forecast how long it could take hold in the U.S. James, we all heard president trump say the outbreak in the U.S. May last until July or argue. Dr. Fauci said that it's possible, but he's also hopeful the U.S. May track along the lines of China, which seems to be on the other side of this. How much time did that take? Reporter: David, China saw its first cases in December. And is now starting to report a slowdown. It's about 2 1/2 months. Italy, with a third of the world's total deaths. The U.S. And the rest of the world hoping that doesn't

