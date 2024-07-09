Jim Inhofe, former US senator from Oklahoma, dies at 89

Former Oklahoma Senator Jim Inhofe, a staunch climate change denier died after suffering a stroke just a few days ago.

July 9, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live