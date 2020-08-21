Transcript for Joe Biden accepts Democratic presidential nomination: ‘This is our mission’

In the meantime, president trump with a rebuttal of Joe Biden's acceptance speech right here in Delaware last night. Here's Mary Bruce. Reporter: President trump today making it clear he was watching at Joe Biden declared his presidency a chapter of American darkness. If you entrust me I'll draw on the best of us, not the worst. I'll be an ally of light, not the darkness. Where Joe Biden cease American darkness I see American greatness. Reporter: The president says the Democrats are the ones going negative, but today he painted an apocalyptic picture casting himself as a savior. I'm the only one standing between the American dream and total anarchy, madness, and chaos. That was the rebuttal to what the president heard from Joe Biden last night here. Mary Bruce live from Washington. We know the Republican national convention begins on Monday really a know very little about how it will play out but we do know president trump will deliver his acceptance speech from the white house and he'll also be visiting at least one battleground state? Reporter: The president is set to travel the a north Carolina on Monday, where his convention was supposed to be and where the party will formally nominate him on Monday night. Details of next week's convention are under wraps. We know every member of the first family will be speaking and the president will be giving his first address from the white house. Just another sign of how unconventional these convention haves become.

