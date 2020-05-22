Transcript for Joe Biden comment sparks outrage with comment about voters

Next to the race for 2020. Presumptivive democratic nominee Joe Biden apologizing tonight after what he said about black voters prompted a firestorm. The former vice president saying he shouldn't have been so cavalier. Here's Mary Bruce. Reporter: Tonight, Joe Biden is doing damage control after he sparked outrage with this message for black voters. If you have a problem figuring out whether you're for me or trump, then you ain't black. It don't have nothing to do with trump, it has to do with the fact that I want something for my community. Take a look at my record, man. Reporter: The reaction swift and furious. This from the senate's only black Republican. That is the most arrogant, condescending comment I've heard in a very long time. 1.3 million African-Americans voted for trump. He's saying that 1.3 million African-Americans that you're not black? Reporter: The trump campaign piling on, saying Biden truly believes that he, a 77-year-old white man, should dictate how black people should behave. Biden today doing cleanup. The bottom line of all this is perhaps I was much too cavalier. I know that the comment might have come off like I was taking the African-American vote for granted, but nothing can be further from the truth. I shouldn't have been such a wise guy. Reporter: His campaign notes trump has a long history of racially charged comments. Sources say trump has used expletives to describe African nations. He told four congresswomen of color to go back to the countries they came from. And he perpetuated the false theory that Barack Obama was not born in America. Mary Bruce joins us live. Mary, I want to get back to the former vice president. During that interview he was also asked about picking a running mate? Reporter: Tom, Biden's team has been reaching out to potential vp candidates but haven't been doing any official vetting yet. Biden promised he'd be picking a woman and when pressed said multiple black women are being considered. He doesn't% to make a decision until July. Thank you for that. We turn to the ABC news

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.