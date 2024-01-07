Jonathan Majors speaks out after assault conviction

Linsey Davis has an exclusive interview with Jonathan Majors after he was convicted of one misdemeanor assault charge and one harassment violation at the end of 2023.

January 7, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live