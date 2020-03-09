Transcript for New LA Dodgers pitcher is a success of family’s American dream

Finally tonight, an America strong that hits close to home for us here. The family coming to the U.S., each generation falling in love with America's pastime, and coming together for a moment they couldn't believe. In 1969, palki Chang came to the United States with his wife and children. Immigrants from South Korea searching for that American dream. In California, they would find work, some hardships, but it was a life. And with what little free time they had, baseball. The changs were diehard dodgers fans. It was literally the soundtrack of my childhood. Every summer, the dodger game was invariably on. Yes, this story involves our own juju Chang and her family's journey to a very special moment. You see, juju's dad palki not only watched baseball, he loved baseball growing up. A passion he would pass on to family. All of the grandsons played baseball. But there was one, juju's nephew, Mitchell. You could say he really stood out. Mitching then grew and grew and grew until, you know, 6'4", 210 and he could throw a ball at 98 miles an hour. But as Mitchell's talents as a pitcher started to take off, grandpa's health was fading. Going to games in a wheelchair to see Mitchell throw that heat. And not long after professional scouts started showing up to Mitchell's games, palki Chang would pass away, missing an incredible moment. His grandson being drafted by his favorite team, the dodgers. To be drafted in the second round for the team our family had been rooting for our entire lives was, like, mind-blowing. Getting drafted doesn't guarantee a shot at the big leagues, but then something happened the family couldn't believe and grandpa would have never imagined. Mitch white makes his major league debut. Reporter: Mitchell made it to the show. Let's go, Mitch! That's a pop fly. Make the catch. Taylor with the call. All right. That's my boy. We were jumping up and down and celebrating and then we all caught ourselves and realized, if only dad could have seen this moment. A scoreless debut for Mitch Even for Mitchell, who says the whole experience was a blur. The moment and his grandfather's memory made him stop. I knew he loved me. They call it a "Field of dreams" for this family. On this night, that's exactly what the stadium became. To see this pinnacle of success, the American dream, the American pastime, be something that is associated with your family, is, you know, it really felt like a family victory. And we will be watching Mitchell and rooting him on like the rest of the change family. And a big thanks to juju for sharing that very personal story. I'm Tom (upbeat rock music with bright vocals)

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.