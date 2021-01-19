First lady offers farewell message to nation

More
Melania Trump seemed to allude to the attack on the Capitol in a video message. She and President Donald Trump will be the first to not invite their successors to tour the White House.
3:20 | 01/19/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for First lady offers farewell message to nation

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:20","description":"Melania Trump seemed to allude to the attack on the Capitol in a video message. She and President Donald Trump will be the first to not invite their successors to tour the White House. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"75330703","title":"First lady offers farewell message to nation","url":"/WNT/video/lady-offers-farewell-message-nation-75330703"}