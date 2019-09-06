Transcript for Los Angeles-area amusement park evacuated due to fire

We turn to the west, where a fast-moving brush fire shut down one of the America's most popular theme parks. The blaze throwing a huge plume of smoke towards six flags magic mountain north of Los Angeles. Families initially told to get out by park management before fire officials said it was too dangerous to leave. Tonight, the guests have begun to evacuate, and Marci Gonzalez is there. Reporter: Tonight, the scary scene near one of America's biggest amusement parks. A fast-moving brush fire breaking out near six flags magic mountain outside of los Angeles. Thick smoke billowing just behind some of the park's popular water slides, creating a haze throughout it. Guests initially told to evacuate. Panicked parents and children, racing to the exits. You could see the blaze burning with fire crews nearby. But L.A. County fire asking those guests to stay put while 100 county firefighters battled the flames. Marci, there was a concern at one point that the fire could get inside? Reporter: That's right, Tom. It was the fear initially, that flames could get into the park. First responders said the fire was so significant. But the flames are out, and we've learned the park will remain closed until tomorrow. Tom?

