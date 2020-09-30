Transcript for Man charged with attempted murder in ambush of LA deputy sheriffs

And next tonight, news coming in, a suspect has now been charged in the ambush shooting of two sheriff's deputies near Los Angeles. The shocking images of a gunman firing directly into that SUV, wounding both deputies. Officials say the shooter was actually arrested two weeks ago on an unrelated charge and tonight, he's facing attempted murder charges. Here's our chief national correspondent Matt Gutman. Reporter: Authorities say the man sauntering up to this L.A. Sheriff's vehicle and blasting away is tonight being charged tonight with attempted murder in that ambush. Both deputies shot in the face. I can report today, we have found our suspect. Reporter: Security video from September 12th showing the female deputy helping her partner to cover. Authorities today identifying the suspect as deonte Lee Murray, a felon with a long record. He was already wanted for an armed carjacking almost two weeks earlier. Three days after he allegedly attacked those deputies, police spottem. He fled. During that pursuit, the suspect threw a pistol from his car. That pistol was recovered and held as evidence. Reporter: They closed in on him in this south L.A. Neighborhood. You can see that bomb squad truck moving in behind me. That bomb squad robot blasting ohm the door. Murray finally taken into custody. Later, police say the ballistic S said that the gun used to shoot the deputies is untraceable. The sheriff said he didn't know what the motive might be, but did allude to rising anti-police sentiment. The deputies face a long road to recovery. Matt, thank you. When we come back here

