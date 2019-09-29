Transcript for Man who drove his SUV through a mall in Chicago was charged with terrorism

Next tonight, a terror charge has been filed against a man who drive an SUV into a suburban Chicago shopping mall. You may remember the frightening scene, shoppers scrambling for safety. The driver was taken into custody at the scene. Now authorities revealing what they found on his phone. Here's Kaylee Hartung. Reporter: Tonight, this man behind the wheel of this horrifying attack on a mall, charged with terrorism. Yo, this is not happening right now. Reporter: The mayhem caught on this cell phone video. You hear the tires screeching. Oh, my god! Reporter: And people hysterically screaming. Running for their lives. I was helping a customer, then all of a sudden, this SUV started coming towards my kiosk. If I had stayed there, I would be gone. Reporter: The state's attorney's office saying there's evidence the attack was planned. Officials claim the suspect's cell phone history showed he searched Woodfield mall, aerials, and the premises 124 times in the 24 hours leading up to the attack. 35 of the searches allegedly focusing on the sears store he initially plowed into. Law enforcement has always been concerned about malls. It also unfortunately is a fairly soft target. There's actually no way to defend against possible bad behavior. Reporter: No one was injured, but new details reveal more about the depth of the chaos. Authorities describing how the driver narrowly missed a train exhibit carrying children. And two off-duty police officers pulled him out of the car and detained him until police arrived. A judge denied him bond today. His defense attorney saying he's being treated for bipolar disorder and schizophrenia. But no criminal history. Kaylee, thank you. Now to a school bus driver allegedly drunk on the job in

