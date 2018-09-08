Man: He might be one of the last people to have seen missing student

More
Devin Riley said he was sitting on his porch with his daughter when he saw Mollie Tibbetts jog by close to 9 p.m.
1:07 | 08/09/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Man: He might be one of the last people to have seen missing student

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57128392,"title":"Man: He might be one of the last people to have seen missing student ","duration":"1:07","description":"Devin Riley said he was sitting on his porch with his daughter when he saw Mollie Tibbetts jog by close to 9 p.m.","url":"/WNT/video/man-people-missing-student-57128392","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.