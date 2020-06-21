Transcript for Manhunt underway for gunman behind deadly shooting spree in Minneapolis

Now to Minneapolis, still a city on edge. Now rocked by a night of violence. At least 11 people shot, and tonight, the hunt for multiple gunmen. Here's janai Norman. They need an ambulance right now! Reporter: Tonight, an urgent search for the gunmen behind a deadly shooting spree in Minneapolis. Those people down on the ground. I hope they're alive, man. Reporter: Witnesses say it was a shootout on the street outside busy bars and restaurants overnight. Innocent people caught in the crossfire. Inches from my head. You know, a bullet shot here. Through both these windows here. Ricocheted off the door frame inside the restaurant here and then started bouncing off inside here, I think. There was broken glass there and over here. We found a few bullets and stuff inside. Reporter: Police say the gunmen shot 12 people. One person was killed. They were standing right over here by the bike racks. I saw people just shooting, just 30, 40, 50 shots. Reporter: The police chief says they don't have a motive, but it does not appear connected to recent protests honoring George Floyd. Police saying the shooting does follow an uptick in crime in the last few months, the chief calling it a public health crisis. Whit, the police chief says investigators have several leads they're following up on. And they believe they're looking for more than one shooter. Whit? Janai, thank you. A violent father's day

