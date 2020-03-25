Transcript for Meeting the victims of coronavirus

We know so many of you at home are still trying to get tested. Those of you who do get a test, you're waiting several days for and families separated from their loved ones because of the concern of spreading the coronavirus inside the hospital. Tonight, from the 17-year-old boy who lost his life to the young wife who lost her husband just days before his 45th birthday. The stories and the faces behind them, from Matt Gutman. Reporter: Tonight, a 17-year-old boy from outside los Angeles has become the youngest person in the country to have died after contracting covid-19. Every kid in this community, they're grounded. People have got to stay home. I am not going to lose another child in the city. Reporter: The CDC is looking into the cause of the teenager's death. His father is an Uber driver, also infected. And in San Diego, two infants testing positive. And a warning from doctors tonight. So patients are coming in with many different complaints. But most often fever, cough, and shortness of breath. I think the thing that's really interesting is that patients are also coming in with nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea, which isn't really something that we would expect with these respiratory illnesses. Reporter: And across the country, chilling firsthand accounts of similarities. Terry chaseley is in her 40s, and active until the virus colonized her lungs. I was at the gym working out and then fever and nausea kicked in. Reporter: Within days, she was hospitalized. Well, I've had it, going on, this is my 16th day now. Reporter: That whole time, she hasn't seen her husband and three kids. He leaves food at the door. I have facetimed with my family. My kids leave me notes and little crafts for me at the door. But I have not touched them or spent any time with them this entire quarantine. Reporter: One of the symptoms, a loss of smell, which also happened to Yvette Paz. One thing I did notice, I completely lost my sense of smell. Reporter: And it got much worse. The 30-year-old army vet was hospitalized. She was released, and actually felt better until the virus triggered pneumonia. Finally doctors put her on an antimalarial drug called hydroxychloroquine as part of a clinical trial. In Missouri, five family members gone the virus. Jane weinhaus got symptoms, then her son Jason. His brother, sister-in-law, and father all falling ill. Three of them suffering the virus also spreading through Erika cave-miller's family. Speaking to ABC's "Start here" podcast, she describes the agony of losing her husband Jermaine just days before his 45th birthday. I mean, I felt so helpless. And I'm sitting, I like, what am I supposed to do? He needs somebody there with him. He needs somebody praying on him, he needs somebody there. But again, couldn't do anything. Reporter: Once he tested positive, doctors separated from his family and wife. She never got to say good-bye. Matt, hearing the stories. And I know we reported earlier this week on Amy klobuchar, saying she's been unable to see her husband, in the hospital, who came down with coronavirus as well. You have news on that front? Reporter: He's still in the he is suffering from pneumonia. He's still on oxygen. The team says he's in good spirits, doing well. She did not contract the virus because she had been away from him for about two weeks before he got sick. But like so many we spoke to, she says the hardest thing about the disease is the physical separation from loved ones. David? I'm sure that's why she shared the story. Matt, thank you. Next to the $2 trillion relief plan, with $1,200

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.