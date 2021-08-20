-
Now Playing: New ‘Jeopardy’ host apologizes for derogatory remarks
-
Now Playing: ‘Jeopardy’ names new permanent host
-
Now Playing: Lorde performs ‘Fallen Fruit’ on ‘GMA3’
-
Now Playing: Exploring the life and legacy of Alvin Ailey
-
Now Playing: Jason Isbell on requiring proof of vaccination at his shows
-
Now Playing: Lorde performs ‘Perfect Places’
-
Now Playing: Grammy-nominated artist Travis Greene’s message of hope
-
Now Playing: Lorde performs ‘California’ live in Central Park
-
Now Playing: ‘The Lion King’ on Broadway cast reunites for 1st time since pandemic
-
Now Playing: Lorde performs ‘Green Light’ live in Central Park
-
Now Playing: Lorde releases new music for 1st time in 4 years
-
Now Playing: ‘GMA’ Buzz Pick: ‘You Will Know the Truth’ by Leslie Thornton
-
Now Playing: Lorde performs ‘Solar Power’ live in Central Park
-
Now Playing: Britney Spears under investigation for alleged battery
-
Now Playing: Fall movie releases pushed back due to COVID surge
-
Now Playing: Lizzo discusses self-love and allowing herself to be vulnerable despite the haters
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Thursday, August 19, 2021
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Aug. 19, 2021
-
Now Playing: Mindy Kaling is the happiest she's ever been