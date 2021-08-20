Mike Richards steps down as ‘Jeopardy!’ host

Richards was announced as the late host Alex Trebek’s replacement last week, but is stepping down "effective immediately" after past controversial remarks surfaced.
0:18 | 08/20/21

Mike Richards steps down as 'Jeopardy!' host

