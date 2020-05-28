Minneapolis mayor demands officer's arrest in man's death

More
Derek Chauvin has been identified as the police officer with his knee on George Floyd's neck in the video that has triggered outrage around the country.
4:05 | 05/28/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Minneapolis mayor demands officer's arrest in man's death

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:05","description":"Derek Chauvin has been identified as the police officer with his knee on George Floyd's neck in the video that has triggered outrage around the country.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"70914637","title":"Minneapolis mayor demands officer's arrest in man's death","url":"/WNT/video/minneapolis-mayor-demands-officers-arrest-mans-death-70914637"}