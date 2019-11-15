Minnesota school district apologizes for shaming students over lunch debts

More
Video inside a Richfield school cafeteria showed a cashier throw out hot meals if a student had an outstanding balance of $15 or more.
0:19 | 11/15/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Minnesota school district apologizes for shaming students over lunch debts

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:19","description":"Video inside a Richfield school cafeteria showed a cashier throw out hot meals if a student had an outstanding balance of $15 or more.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"67023699","title":"Minnesota school district apologizes for shaming students over lunch debts","url":"/WNT/video/minnesota-school-district-apologizes-shaming-students-lunch-debts-67023699"}