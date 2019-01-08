6 MLB players, 2 managers fined and suspended for huge brawl

More
Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Keone Kela got the worst of it - he was suspended 10 games - after the fight between his team and the Cincinnati Reds.
0:16 | 08/01/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 6 MLB players, 2 managers fined and suspended for huge brawl

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:16","description":"Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Keone Kela got the worst of it - he was suspended 10 games - after the fight between his team and the Cincinnati Reds.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"64720050","title":"6 MLB players, 2 managers fined and suspended for huge brawl","url":"/WNT/video/mlb-players-managers-fined-suspended-huge-brawl-64720050"}