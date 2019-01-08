Now Playing: Safe or out? The umpire is probably right

Now Playing: 6 MLB players, 2 managers fined and suspended for huge brawl

Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: 'Descendants 3' stars reflect on Cameron Boyce's legacy

Now Playing: Jerry O'Connell talks his daytime talk show 'Jerry O'

Now Playing: Vanessa Kirby choked The Rock with her thighs

Now Playing: Mario Lopez under fire for comments on trans kids

Now Playing: Monsta X performs 'Who Do You Love' live on 'GMA'

Now Playing: Vanessa Kirby talks fighting with Dwayne Johnson in the action-packed 'Hobbs and Shaw

Now Playing: Catching up with Monsta X live on 'GMA'

Now Playing: Julianne Moore tells GMA about being a 'Jeopardy' category

Now Playing: First look at the hottest CMA Fest performances

Now Playing: Jed Wyatt opens up about the shocking 'Bachelorette' finale

Now Playing: Football Hall of Famer Nick Buoniconti dies at 78

Now Playing: Broadway giant Harold 'Hal' Prince dies at 91

Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Hannah B talks about the latest in her relationship with Tyler

Now Playing: Woodstock 50 festival officially canceled

Now Playing: 'Dear White People' cast on fan feedback, dance parties and more

Now Playing: 'Bachelorette' Breakdown: Hannah opens up about Jed

Now Playing: Taylor Swift to perform in Central Park on 'GMA'