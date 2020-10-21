Transcript for NASA lands 1st spacecraft on asteroid

Finally tonight, somehow landing on a hurtling asteroid. That's America strong. Tonight here, the first images after that history made in space. Nasa pulling off an astonishing feat. For the first time ever, landing a spacecraft on a hurtling 200 million miles away. That asteroid going 60,000 miles an hour. But they stuck the landing, all to retrieve a sample. We're going in. We're going in. The nasa team in Denver celebrating. Touchdown declared. The spacecraft, osiris-rex, landing on the asteroid, bennu. It had to carefully and precisely descend to a spot no larger than a couple of parking spots. Nasa releasing video of the touchdown and collecting those samples. The mission lasting all of six seconds. And if all goes well, it will take about three years to bring those samples back. We'll be waiting. What a feat. Hope to see you right back here tomorrow. Good night.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.