Transcript for Navy leaders recommend captain's reinstatement

A major development tonight for the Navy captain relieved of command after sounding the alarm when many of his sailors tested positive. Here's ABC's Martha Raddatz. Reporter: If the recommendation to reinstate captain Brett crozier is accepted it would be unprecedented in naval history. Crozier pleading in an email to get the bulk of his nearly 5,000 sailors off the "Roosevelt" because of the rapid spread of covid-19. When the email leaked to the press, crozier was fired by Navy secretary Thomas modely. These images posted to social media of the captain leaving the boat to the supportive cheers of his sailors infuriated modley even further. Flying to Guam where he disparaged crozier in a recording obtained by the military focused media outlet task and purpose. He was either "A," too naive, or too stupid to be a commanding officer of a ship like this. What the Reporter: Those remarks leading to model himself losing his job. The defense secretary wants to take a few days to decide whether he accepts it. There has been one soldier who died from covid and 800 soldiers tested positive, including the captain who remains in Guam Tom? Martha, thank you. Next a doctor on the front

