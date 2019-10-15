Transcript for Nephew of slain woman claims she pointed gun at window: Affidavit

Next this Tuesday night, to the case of that Texas woman shot and killed inside her own home. A former ft. Worth police officer is now charged with and tonight, what her 8-year-old nephew says he saw. Here's ABC's Marcus Moore. Show me your hands! Reporter: Tonight, we're learning what ft. Worth police believe happened on the other side of this bedroom window, after one of their own, officer Aaron Dean, was charged with murder. According to his arrest warrant affidavit, 28-year-old atatiana Jefferson was playing video games with her nephew when the 8-year-old says she pulled a handgun out from her purse after hearing a noise in the backyard. Dean and a partner were at the home after a neighbor called about an open door. The boy allegedly telling officers his aunt pointed her gun at the window and after this fatal shot -- -- Yelled in pain and fell to the ground. Aaron Dean. Reporter: Investigators say Dean, seen here shortly after joining the force, never identified himself as a police officer that night. Please do not let the actions of one officer reflect on the other 1,700. Reporter: But Jefferson's grieving family saying murder charges are not enough. Yes, he's going to take his punishment, but the system fail Ed him. Reporter: And Jefferson's family says they are very worried about her 8-year-old nephew and the trauma he experienced. They hope to have him see a therapist this week. David? Marcus, thank you. When we come back here, that

