New details of deadly plane crash on Florida interstate

Authorities confirm the pilot and co-pilot were killed, while three others were transported to a hospital after the plane went down from engine failure on a Florida interstate.

February 10, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live