New Zealand tourist killed during robbery at Southern California mall

A New Zealand tourist was killed during a robbery at a Newport Beach, California, mall when the suspects struck her with their vehicle as they fled the scene, according to police.

July 3, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live