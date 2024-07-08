Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral closer to reopening after 2019 fire

With just five months to go until the beloved Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral reopens, it's time to check how it looks. ABC News was granted rare access to Paris’ 800-year-old treasure.

July 8, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live