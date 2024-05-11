Novak Djokovic hit with water bottle at Italian Open

Tennis fans were left holding their breath when Novak Djokovic was hit in the head with a water bottle while he was signing autographs at the Italian Open.

May 11, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live