Officer saves choking baby

Two officers were at the right place at the right time when a baby began choking on a chicken nugget; Officer Robert Ayala was able to dislodge the food from the baby's throat, saving her life.
1:24 | 08/04/18

Next to the despera attempt to save a baby'sli that child oking. A police officerpping in and what H T mayde all the fference. ABC's adriennekep E story. Reporter: The video is disturbing to watch. A baby cng on its od. 14-monthldas eating one of her favorite foods, CHN S, when a bite got caught in her throat. She wasoo scared. I knew she whoking. Reporter: Ana graham pu Lucia fr holler and poundingiecia on the. Lm beach gdeolice officers Robert Ayala and Rafael Guadalupe were at the ri placat the R time. I remember someone approachme from thside. So calm. I was like, THA god he's here. Reporter: The officer Ayala abs the ba and strik her on the back. He tries to clear the food from her mouth by hand. When tt work, Ayala strikes harder and the piece of food dislodges flu and this photo says it all. The little girl whose Lias sparedpih her familythe officell the city honoredh officers, praising them for their heroic action lumade a qui ate very. Her mom is taking a group of friends the local hospi for a cpr class. Much more ahon "World

