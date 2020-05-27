4 officers fired after unarmed black man's death

In a video, George Floyd can be seen on the ground, in handcuffs telling police he can't breathe as one officer keeps his knee on Floyd's neck.
3:15 | 05/27/20

{"duration":"3:15","description":"In a video, George Floyd can be seen on the ground, in handcuffs telling police he can't breathe as one officer keeps his knee on Floyd's neck.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"70891023","title":"4 officers fired after unarmed black man's death","url":"/WNT/video/officers-fired-unarmed-black-mans-death-70891023"}