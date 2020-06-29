Transcript for Officers in George Floyd case appear in court

And there are new developments tonight in the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. The four officers charged in his death appearing in court today. His emotional aunt and uncle in the courtroom, as well. ABC's Alex Perez is in Minneapolis. Reporter: Tonight, the four fired Minneapolis police officers accused in the murder of George Floyd in court. Derek chauvin seen with his knee on Floyd and charged with second degree murder appearing via video. The others charged with aiding and abetting chauvin. Also in the courtroom, rookie cops J. Alexander king and Thomas lane, both out on bail. Watching from the gallery, George Floyd's aunt and uncle. I'm sitting six feet from the dude that just killed my nephew. Justice for him is jus his for all. Reporter: The judge admonishing both sides, instructing them to limit pretrial publicity and argue this case in court, not the media. The former officers have not yet entered pleas, but court documents show J. Alexander king intends to plead not guilty, arguing self-defense. And Tom, the former cops are due back in court in September. A trial could start here at the courthouse as early as March of next year. Tom? Alex Perez for us tonight. Alex, thank you.

