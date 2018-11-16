Oscar-winning writer William Goldman has died at the age of 87

His long list of unforgettable movies includes "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid" and "The Princess Bride."
0:10 | 11/16/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Oscar-winning writer William Goldman has died at the age of 87
Legendary Oscar winning writer William Goldman has died his long list of unforgettable movies includes Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid all the president's men and the princess bride. He was 87.

