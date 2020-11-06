Transcript for Outrage over teen’s jaywalking arrest

And in other news, the investigation in Tulsa tonight. The disturbing police confrontation, newly released body camera video showing two white officers stopping two black teenagers for jaywalking. ABC's Marcus Moore in Tulsa tonight with what happened next. Call my momma! Call my momma! Reporter: Tonight, Tulsa's mayor and the local police are investigating this incident involving two teenagers. Dramatic body camera footage shows the officers approach the teens just last week as they were walking down a neighborhood street. One officer grabs one of the teens by the arms. What's wrong? What are you on? He ain't got nothing on him. Why y'all trying to search him? Just relax. What are you doing? What you guys doing? Why you trying to choke his neck, man? Nobody's choking him. Reporter: Within the span of a minute, the teen is on the ground and in handcuffs. Why are you putting handcuffs on him? Because! Why are you putting handcuffs on him? All he was doing was jaywalking. We just wanted to talk to him. Reporter: One of the teens was arrested and issued a citation. Tonight, his attorney says it never should have happened. The thing about this that is disheartening, particularly in this time where police violence and brutality is everywhere, you would think that Tulsa police wouldn't do something like this at this time. But the reality is, it's the culture of the Tulsa police department. Reporter: David, we saw the street firsthand. It does not appear to be heavily traveled and there are no sidewalks. Tonight, Tulsa police tell us the teen who was arrested was arrested for jaywalking, assaulting a police officer and obstruction. David? Marcus Moore tonight. Marcus, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.