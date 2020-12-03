Pandemic declared as coronavirus reaches over 100 countries

More
Thousands have been killed on six continents, while on Capitol Hill, the nation's leading infectious disease expert issued a dire warning.
5:32 | 03/12/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Pandemic declared as coronavirus reaches over 100 countries

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:32","description":"Thousands have been killed on six continents, while on Capitol Hill, the nation's leading infectious disease expert issued a dire warning.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"69543588","title":"Pandemic declared as coronavirus reaches over 100 countries","url":"/WNT/video/pandemic-declared-coronavirus-reaches-100-countries-69543588"}