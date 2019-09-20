Transcript for Panicked shoppers flee after SUV drives through middle of mall

late today, inside a mall in a Chicago suburb. The driver of an SUV crashing through the entrance of a sears score. You can hear shoppers screaming, running for their lives. The driver now arrested. Here's Marcus Moore. Yo, this is not happening right now. Reporter: Tonight, the terrifying scene in a Chicago suburb mall. Panicked shoppers running for cover. An SUV driving through the middle of the mall in a horrifying incident. Tires can be heard screeching in the mayhem. Oh, my god! Reporter: 911 calls going out with reports of injuries. A trailblazer driving through the mall right now. Unknown injuries right now. Reporter: The Woodford mall in Schaumburg, Illinois, going into lockdown. Police with weapons drawn searching for the suspect, emergency vehicles surrounding the shopping center. The entrance to the sears store, obliterated. Tonight, the male suspect is now in custody, seen being led away in handcuffs. Initial fears of an active shooter turned out to be false. Confusion in the chaos. Tonight, authorities grateful no one was killed. Luckily, the injuries are only minor. Marcus, any word on a motive? Reporter: The suspect was taken into custody inside the store. Witnesses said he did not resist arrest, offering no explanation for what he's accused of doing.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.