Transcript for Parents of over 500 migrant children missing after border separation, ACLU says

There is a disturbing new report tonight involving the parents and children separated by the trump administration's zero tolerance policy. Tonight, that new report indicating the parents of 545 children cannot be found. Tonight, how the white house is now responding. And here's our chief national affairs correspondent Tom llamas. Reporter: Tonight, the trump administration again under fire over its controversial child separation policy. The aclu making a stunning accusation, saying they've been unable to reach the parents of 545 migrant children taken from their families at the border before June of 2018. We are still looking for hundreds and hundreds of families where the parent was deported without the child. Reporter: Tonight, the department of homeland security refuting the accusations. In a statement, saying they tried to reunify many families, but quote, "The simple fact is this -- after contact has been made with the parents to reunite their children, many parents have refused." It's very sad, the administration wants the families to be reunited, but for various reasons, the families just have not accepted the children back in many of these cases. Reporter: The trump administration said it enacted the policy as a deterrent to illegal border crossings, but after fierce backlash, ultimately rescinded it. The aclu trying to track down the families after filing a lawsuit on behalf of parents separated from their children. And tonight, challenging dhs's explanation, quote, "We have not even found these 545 parents, so neither we nor certainly the administration, can know whether they want to be reunited." And the pandemic complicating their efforts. And now, because of covid, that that tracking has had to largely stop. And so, there are hundreds and hundreds of families we haven't reached yet. Reporter: And David, as you heard in our report, one of the most complicated aspects of all of this, many of the parents have been deported, and before covid, the aclu tells us they were working with Ngo partners in Mexico and Central America, going door-to-door in some cases to try to find these parents. David? All right, Tom llamas, thank you. And from Washington tonight, as millions of American families

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.