Paris prepares to reopen Notre Dame 5 years after devastating fire

The French capital will welcome dignitaries like President-elect Donald Trump, first lady Dr. Jill Biden and Britain's Prince William to a ceremony celebrating the iconic cathedral's rebirth.

December 6, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live