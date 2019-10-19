Passenger killed, 10 others hurt in Alaska plane crash

More
The twin turboprop ran off the runway and nearly plunged into the waters of the Aleutian islands; a high school swim team from Washington state was on board.
1:09 | 10/19/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Passenger killed, 10 others hurt in Alaska plane crash

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:09","description":"The twin turboprop ran off the runway and nearly plunged into the waters of the Aleutian islands; a high school swim team from Washington state was on board.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"66380862","title":"Passenger killed, 10 others hurt in Alaska plane crash","url":"/WNT/video/passenger-killed-10-hurt-alaska-plane-crash-66380862"}