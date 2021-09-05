Transcript for 6 people dead including alleged gunman after mass shooting in Colorado

And on this mother's day, some horrific news coming out of Colorado. Another mass shooting, this time in Colorado Springs. At least six people are dead. Authorities say the shooter took his own life. Investigators are on the scene. They say the shooter was a boyfriend of one of the victims. According to police, they were all attending a party when the shooter opened fire. The police chief says he's heartbroken. Here's zohreen shah. Reporter: Tonight, another deadly mass shooting in America. Sounds like more shots are still being fired. Keep a distance. Looks like we have multiple victims. Reporter: Authorities say a man walked into a birthday party at this mobile home park in Colorado Springs early this morning and opened fire. Killing at least six people before officials say he took his own life. Police releasing a statement saying, "Friends, family, and children were gathered inside the trailer to celebrate when the shooting occurred. The children at the trailer were uninjured by the suspect and are now with relatives." Police calling the shooting a horrific act, saying the suspect was a boyfriend of one of the female victims. Colorado's latest mass shooting coming just over a month after a gunman allegedly killed ten people, including a police officer, inside a Boulder supermarket. Across the country there have been at least 191 mass shootings, defined as four or more people injured or killed, so far this year. Back in Colorado Springs, the police chief saying, words fall short to describe the tragedy that took place this morning. My vow to this community and to the families who have lost someone today is that this department will do everything we can to find you the answers you deserve. Just a horrific story. Zohreen, what are investigators saying about a possible motive tonight? Reporter: Linsey, at this time, police still investigating why the shooting happened. The governor releasing a statement moments ago calling it devastating, especially on a day when many of us are celebrating the women who made us who we are today. Linsey?

