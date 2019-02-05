Transcript for Phone providers, tech companies offering tools to help block robocalls

Nearly half of all of the calls not to your smartphone are now scams. Those robocalls. Tonight, one of those scams, and the FCC out with a new warning for you. ABC's Kyra Phillips tonight. Reporter: Just this week, a blizzard of pesky robocalls waking Americans in the middle of the night. It's called the one-ring phone scam, aimed at tricking you into calling back an overseas number, then hitting you with the charges. Gwen Peterson says she was once targeted. Last night started at 3:25 A.M. From seesh Ya. Reporter: The FCC tonight out with a new warning. If you don't recognize that number, don't answer. Experts say use any free blocking service offered by your carrier and consider apps like nomorobo, truecaller or robokiller, which lets you get revenge, by using the vice of a bot to waste their time. Teri, it's Julian. Could you lower your voice a little bit. I have a baby here that's sleeping. Reporter: David, what a lot of people might not know is that some smartphones already have built-in robocall protection that actually screens and flags suspicious numbers for you. David? All right, Kyra Phillips, thank you. When we come back tonight,

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.