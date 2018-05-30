Plane crashes in NY neighborhood, killing pilot

The tail broke off and a fire ignited; the crash is under investigation.
0:08 | 05/30/18

Transcript for Plane crashes in NY neighborhood, killing pilot
A deadly plane crash in a Long Island neighborhood the plane going down in Melville New York detail breaking off there a fire igniting we're told tonight the pilot did not survive.

