Police searching for woman who vandalized Tesla

More
The owner, who was at his daughter’s soccer game, said the car’s cameras showed the suspect appearing to use a key to scratch the car.
0:12 | 10/01/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Police searching for woman who vandalized Tesla

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:12","description":"The owner, who was at his daughter’s soccer game, said the car’s cameras showed the suspect appearing to use a key to scratch the car.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"65993556","title":"Police searching for woman who vandalized Tesla","url":"/WNT/video/police-searching-woman-vandalized-tesla-65993556"}