President Biden sits down with David Muir on the 80th Anniversary of D-Day

In an exclusive interview with David Muir, President Biden discussed the wars in Ukraine and Gaza as well as the criminal conviction of Donald Trump.

June 6, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live