Transcript for President faces backlash for racist retweet

We move on now to the white house, fighting battles on several fronts tonight. Responding to president trump's new Twitter firestorm. Over the weekend, the president retweeting then deleting this supporter yelling a racist he retweeted startling video from ABC news, showing a couple pointing guns at protesters marching past their homes in St. Louis. Here's ABC's chief white house correspondent Jonathan Karl. Reporter: More than a day after the president tweeted video of his supporters that included one yelling "White power" -- White power! Reporter: -- The white house has neither condemned the phrase nor the person saying it. His point was to stand with his supporters who are oftentimes demonized. Reporter: Shortly after the esident tweeted the video, Republican senator Tim Scott called it offensive. I think it's indefensible he should take it down. Reporter: Today the white house press secretary insisted the president didn't hear the words "White power," though they are clearly audible at the beginning of the video. Did he listen to the video before retweeting it? He did and he did not hear that phrase. Reporter: The tweet comes as the president is trailing badly to Joe Biden in the polls. And trying to rally his base with racially incendiary rhetoric. This morning, another one. A tweet featuring video of a white couple in St. Louis pointing guns at black protesters walking by the street in front of their home. One of the president's supporters in congress tweeting, "This is all of us." All right, Jon Karl joins us now from the white house. And Jon, local authorities investigating that couple Reporter: The Tom prosecutor for the city of St. Louis announced they are investigating, saying, quote, we must protect the right to peacefully protest and any attempt to chill it through intimidate or the threat of deadly force will not be tolerated. The attorney for that gun-toting couple has also a statement out, saying their actions were borne solely of fear and apprehension, were not race-related. In fact, Tom, the lawyer for the couple claims that they support the protesters and the black lives matter movement. All right, Jonathan Karl for Jon, thank you for that.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.