Transcript for Pressure builds on the front lines amid increase in cases

Arizona. The governor late today ordering bars, nightclubs, gyms, movie theaters and water parks to close for at least 30 days. Tonight, hospitals there in the state are on the brink. ABC's Kaylee Hartung is in Phoenix tonight. Reporter: Doctors in Arizona calling it a terrifying wave. Nearly 7,500 cases reported this weekend alone. Icu beds at 88% capacity. Never, never have I seen this many patients. We're using icus that we've never used before. Reporter: This is inside the icu of the medical center in Phoenix. This doctor overseeing the care of 100 patients, getting constant emergency calls. Patients are suffering. They're on ventilators for weeks. Families cannot be here. There are patients begging me not to put them on the breathing machine, because they know that they might die. Might never toque their families again. Reporter: Tucson Dr. Brad Dreyfuss thinks Arizona is on the brink of losing control. What does the stress feel like? Exhausting. Myself and others are leaving the hospital, sometimes in tears. Reporter: In an op-ed piece in "The New York Times," he said health care workers are close to breaking. Yes, we took an oath. It's not like you can walk away from people you've been caring for in your community or someone you've been caring for in the icu for three weeks. No, you're there, you're in it, you're with them. And that's why it's so emotionally exhausting. Reporter: Doctors we've been talking to here all day say they believe the crisis will get worse before it gets better. The governor's closures tonight should help. Tom? Kaylee Hartung tonight. Thank you. And there are new developments tonight in the police killing of George Floyd

