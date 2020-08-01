Puerto Rico calls state of emergency after pre-dawn earthquake

More
The 6.4 magnitude tremor leveled businesses and homes, damaged schools and killed a 73-year-old man.
1:25 | 01/08/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Puerto Rico calls state of emergency after pre-dawn earthquake

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:25","description":"The 6.4 magnitude tremor leveled businesses and homes, damaged schools and killed a 73-year-old man.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"68129279","title":"Puerto Rico calls state of emergency after pre-dawn earthquake","url":"/WNT/video/puerto-rico-calls-state-emergency-pre-dawn-earthquake-68129279"}