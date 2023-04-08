Push to reinstate ousted Tennessee lawmakers

Reps. Justin Pearson and Justin Jones were expelled for violating decorum on the floor of the Tennessee House of Representatives, but new steps could put one or both back in office within days.

April 8, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live