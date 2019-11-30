Questions arise after Trump says peace negotiations with Taliban to resume

More
As President Trump prepares for the NATO summit in London, the Taliban refuted claims it had agreed to negotiate a cease-fire, which Trump announced during a trip to Afghanistan.
2:00 | 11/30/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Questions arise after Trump says peace negotiations with Taliban to resume

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:00","description":"As President Trump prepares for the NATO summit in London, the Taliban refuted claims it had agreed to negotiate a cease-fire, which Trump announced during a trip to Afghanistan.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"67393215","title":"Questions arise after Trump says peace negotiations with Taliban to resume ","url":"/WNT/video/questions-arise-trump-peace-negotiations-taliban-resume-67393215"}