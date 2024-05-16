Rare 'high-risk' warning for flash flooding issued in Texas, Louisiana

The high-risk area received over 600% of its normal rainfall in the past two weeks, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has warned the flooding could be life-threatening.

May 16, 2024

