Reports: Bright meteor flies over Texas

On Sunday night, some Texans reported seeing a bright “fireball” with a green tail streaking across the sky. So far there have been at least 149 reports of the meteor being seen across the South.
0:19 | 07/26/21

Transcript for Reports: Bright meteor flies over Texas

