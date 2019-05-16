Transcript for How did rescuers find the missing Kentucky toddler?

And we turn next here to new images this evening after that amazing story of survival from Kentucky. A 22-month-old boy missing was rescued from a ledge. And what he asked for when he was found. ABC's T.J. Holmes is in Kentucky for us. Reporter: Tonight, inside the miracle rescue of that Kentucky toddler. New images of little Kenneth Howard just moments after searchers found him on a 50-foot cliff. The boy found barefoot, wet and cold. We gave him some Gatorade, and he chugged a Gatorade, so he wanted a second one. They gave him a second one. He chugged the second one. And then he went to a Powerade, so we slowed him down a little bit. Reporter: For three days, this community prayed. Crews searching these dense woods until they heard that cry. All you see is a little blond head with blue eyes that you was expecting not to be alive and he was alive talking -- screaming at you. That's something that hits the heart. Reporter: Little Kenneth airlifted to the hospital where he's eat egg on his own tonight and is expected to make a full recovery. How in the world does a 22-month-old navigate this terrain? I don't know. But this kid, he is a mountain kid, because I'm telling you, he done very well for where he ended up at. Reporter: David, rescuers tell me they didn't believe a kid Kenneth's age could even climb to that steep area where he was found, so, lucky they even checked there. And David, when rescuers got to him, he two words for them. "Mommy, daddy.

